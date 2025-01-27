France's Wheat Export Crisis: Falling Exports And Rising Challenges

France is grappling with its most significant decline in wheat exports in decades, driven by strained relations with Algeria, reduced Chinese demand, and a compromised harvest. This downturn is eroding the European Union's top grain grower's market share, as cheaper producers such as Russia gain dominance.

This export shortfall presents a new obstacle for French farmers, who have been protesting diminishing incomes and intensifying foreign competition. Despite selling less grain, they are not benefiting from higher prices due to sizeable global harvests saturating export markets.

France's forecast to ship 3.5 million metric tons of soft wheat outside the EU in 2024/25 represents a drastic two-thirds drop from the previous season. Complications are exacerbated by competition from Eastern Europe and diminished demand from key markets like Algeria and China. Russian wheat dominance further underscores the challenges faced by France's agricultural exports.

