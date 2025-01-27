Gujarat Launches Volvo Bus Service to Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh Pilgrimage
Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat introduced an AC Volvo bus service allowing devotees to journey to Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. The initiative received overwhelming support, with initial bookings swiftly filled. Plans are underway to enhance services, ensuring comfort on this spiritual expedition.
In a significant move, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled an AC Volvo bus service linking Gujarat to Prayagraj, offering devotees a seamless journey to participate in the holy Kumbh Mela. The announcement was made by the Gujarat Chief Minister's office, underscoring the initiative to facilitate cultural and religious travel.
To inaugurate the 'Chalo, Kumbh Chale' pilgrimage, Chief Minister Patel ceremonially flagged off the inaugural bus from Gandhinagar Circuit House. With traditional rituals, including mantra chanting, Patel and Transport Minister Harsh Sanghavi extended warm wishes to passengers, emphasizing the positive feedback received from the community.
The demand was evident as online bookings quickly exhausted available seats, prompting plans for additional buses to meet the high interest. The initiative outlines accommodations to ensure a hassle-free travel experience. The daily service, departing from Ahmedabad's Ranip ST Depot, includes a comprehensive package ensuring passengers' convenience.
