Left Menu

Major Arrest in Mumbai: CEO Nabbed in Torres Ponzi Scheme

The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing has apprehended Tausif Riyaz, CEO of Torres, implicated in a Rs 57 crore fraud. Riyaz, who was on the run, was caught in Lonavala. Several others, including foreign nationals, have been arrested as the investigation seeks to recover defrauded investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 02:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has made a significant breakthrough in the multi-crore Torres investment scam by arresting the company's Chief Executive Officer, Tausif Riyaz, known by the alias John Carter, in Lonavala, officials revealed.

Riyaz had been absconding since a financial fraud case was filed, leading to a Look Out Circular against him. Acting on precise intel, the EOW team apprehended Riyaz and subsequently brought him before a court, which remanded him to police custody until February 3. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fugitives tied to the fraud.

The jewellery brand is accused of siphoning off crores via Ponzi and MLM schemes, affecting thousands of investors. The fraud came to light when numerous investors thronged the Dadar store, triggering a police probe that escalated to the EOW. So far, over 3,700 complaints have been filed, with losses exceeding Rs 57 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025