Currency Haul Unveiled in Devbhoomi: Rs 83 Lakh Seized in Sting Operation

Under Chief Minister Dhami's leadership, Uttarakhand gears up for the 38th National Games. Meanwhile, Delhi Police arrests three Haryana residents with Rs 83 lakh in cash. Suspicions arose during routine checks, prompting collaboration with the Income Tax Department for further investigation and seizure of the money.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:46 IST
Visuals of the seized cash (Photo/Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand, fondly referred to as Devbhoomi, continues to bask in the affection of its leaders and citizens alike. Chief Minister Dhami recently announced the state's hosting of the 38th National Games, a testament to its vibrant cultural and sporting spirit.

In a separate event, Delhi Police made headlines with the arrest of three Haryana residents at a checkpoint in Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, New Delhi. The suspects, identified as Vikas, Sumit, and Parvesh, were found with Rs 83 lakh in cash during a routine inspection. The operation was led by Gaurav Kumar, Head of SST, and Tanuj Kumar, Head of FST.

Skepticism over a suspicious bag prompted police officers to discover several wads of Rs 500 and Rs 100 currency notes. Unable to justify the sum, the suspects were handed over to the police station. The Income Tax Department, with officials Arti and Ashish, then stepped in to oversee the retrieval of the unexplained cash haul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

