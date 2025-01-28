Currency Haul Unveiled in Devbhoomi: Rs 83 Lakh Seized in Sting Operation

Uttarakhand, fondly referred to as Devbhoomi, continues to bask in the affection of its leaders and citizens alike. Chief Minister Dhami recently announced the state's hosting of the 38th National Games, a testament to its vibrant cultural and sporting spirit.

In a separate event, Delhi Police made headlines with the arrest of three Haryana residents at a checkpoint in Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, New Delhi. The suspects, identified as Vikas, Sumit, and Parvesh, were found with Rs 83 lakh in cash during a routine inspection. The operation was led by Gaurav Kumar, Head of SST, and Tanuj Kumar, Head of FST.

Skepticism over a suspicious bag prompted police officers to discover several wads of Rs 500 and Rs 100 currency notes. Unable to justify the sum, the suspects were handed over to the police station. The Income Tax Department, with officials Arti and Ashish, then stepped in to oversee the retrieval of the unexplained cash haul.

(With inputs from agencies.)