Haryana CM Threatens Legal Action Against Kejriwal Over Yamuna Water Controversy

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has threatened to take legal action against Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), over allegations related to pollution in the Yamuna River. Kejriwal had claimed that the water supplied to Delhi was 'poisoned' by the BJP-run Haryana government, a charge that has sparked significant controversy.

In a statement to ANI, CM Saini demanded a public apology from Kejriwal to the residents of both Haryana and Delhi, warning that his failure to do so would result in a defamation lawsuit. Saini further criticized Kejriwal, labeling him an 'Aapda' for Delhi and expressing confidence that, with the public's support, the BJP would overcome this challenge in upcoming elections.

In the ongoing war of words, Kejriwal's comments were countered by Delhi's Jal Board CEO Shilpa Shinde, who declared them 'factually incorrect.' Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi suggested that the DJB's letter was influenced by the BJP via Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. Highlighting the severity of the water quality issue, Atishi pointed out ammonia levels in the Yamuna have hit 6.5 ppm, well beyond acceptable limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)