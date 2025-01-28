Left Menu

Haryana CM Threatens Legal Action Against Kejriwal Over Yamuna Water Controversy

Haryana's CM Nayab Singh Saini plans to sue AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for defamation after Kejriwal accused Haryana of contaminating Yamuna water supplied to Delhi. Kejriwal's claims have intensified political tensions, with Delhi’s DJB refuting allegations yet acknowledging high ammonia levels in Yamuna. BJP counters with election rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:52 IST
Haryana CM Threatens Legal Action Against Kejriwal Over Yamuna Water Controversy
Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has threatened to take legal action against Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), over allegations related to pollution in the Yamuna River. Kejriwal had claimed that the water supplied to Delhi was 'poisoned' by the BJP-run Haryana government, a charge that has sparked significant controversy.

In a statement to ANI, CM Saini demanded a public apology from Kejriwal to the residents of both Haryana and Delhi, warning that his failure to do so would result in a defamation lawsuit. Saini further criticized Kejriwal, labeling him an 'Aapda' for Delhi and expressing confidence that, with the public's support, the BJP would overcome this challenge in upcoming elections.

In the ongoing war of words, Kejriwal's comments were countered by Delhi's Jal Board CEO Shilpa Shinde, who declared them 'factually incorrect.' Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi suggested that the DJB's letter was influenced by the BJP via Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. Highlighting the severity of the water quality issue, Atishi pointed out ammonia levels in the Yamuna have hit 6.5 ppm, well beyond acceptable limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025