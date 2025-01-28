Left Menu

Coal India forges ties with Curtin University for advancing critical minerals R&D

Coal India has partnered with Curtin University to explore research and development in critical minerals. The agreement encompasses collaboration on de-carbonisation and resources technology. This move aligns with India's clean energy goals, as highlighted by the government's Critical Mineral Mission in the Union Budget 2024-25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 13:59 IST
Coal India forges ties with Curtin University for advancing critical minerals R&D
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Coal India has announced a strategic partnership with Curtin University, Western Australia, aimed at bolstering research and development in the sector of critical minerals. This pivotal agreement, signed at Curtin University in Perth, promises collaboration and the sharing of knowledge in the avenues of de-carbonisation and resources technologies.

This initiative is seen as a significant step towards acquiring crucial mineral assets, both in India and internationally, to aid the country's clean energy ambitions. Coal India had previously signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IREL (India) Ltd, highlighting its proactive approach to support sustainable energy ventures.

Further, the Indian government in its Union Budget 2024-25 unveiled the Critical Mineral Mission, which seeks to amplify domestic production, recycling, and incentivize the acquisition of assets, reinforcing the national agenda towards renewable energy and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025