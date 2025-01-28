Coal India forges ties with Curtin University for advancing critical minerals R&D

State-owned Coal India has announced a strategic partnership with Curtin University, Western Australia, aimed at bolstering research and development in the sector of critical minerals. This pivotal agreement, signed at Curtin University in Perth, promises collaboration and the sharing of knowledge in the avenues of de-carbonisation and resources technologies.

This initiative is seen as a significant step towards acquiring crucial mineral assets, both in India and internationally, to aid the country's clean energy ambitions. Coal India had previously signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IREL (India) Ltd, highlighting its proactive approach to support sustainable energy ventures.

Further, the Indian government in its Union Budget 2024-25 unveiled the Critical Mineral Mission, which seeks to amplify domestic production, recycling, and incentivize the acquisition of assets, reinforcing the national agenda towards renewable energy and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)