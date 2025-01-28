Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Launches Rs 4,000-Crore Project to Boost Agriculture

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a Rs 4,000-crore project aimed at increasing agricultural productivity by up to 35% and strengthening the rural enterprise ecosystem. The UP-AGREES initiative is expected to enhance rural enterprises, empower farmers, and improve agricultural yield in the state by 2029-30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:04 IST
Uttar Pradesh Launches Rs 4,000-Crore Project to Boost Agriculture
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a significant Rs 4,000-crore initiative on Tuesday, targeting a notable increase in agricultural productivity by up to 35%. The project aims to fortify the rural enterprise ecosystem in the state.

Dubbed UP-AGREES (Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Growth and Rural Enterprise Ecosystem Strengthening), the initiative is poised to boost the yield from 10 quintals per acre to 14-15 quintals. This substantial increase is set to drive the state's agricultural economy forward.

With an investment that includes a World Bank loan of Rs 2,737 crore and Rs 1,166 crore from the state government, UP-AGREES promises to uplift the state's burgeoning agricultural and export sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025