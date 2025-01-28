Uttar Pradesh Launches Rs 4,000-Crore Project to Boost Agriculture

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a significant Rs 4,000-crore initiative on Tuesday, targeting a notable increase in agricultural productivity by up to 35%. The project aims to fortify the rural enterprise ecosystem in the state.

Dubbed UP-AGREES (Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Growth and Rural Enterprise Ecosystem Strengthening), the initiative is poised to boost the yield from 10 quintals per acre to 14-15 quintals. This substantial increase is set to drive the state's agricultural economy forward.

With an investment that includes a World Bank loan of Rs 2,737 crore and Rs 1,166 crore from the state government, UP-AGREES promises to uplift the state's burgeoning agricultural and export sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)