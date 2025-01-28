Left Menu

Former Minister Jagdish Tytler Faces Trial: Voice Evidence Presented in 1984 Sikh Riots Case

A special CBI court recorded evidence from a scientific assistant regarding former minister Jagdish Tytler's voice sample in the ongoing trial of the 1984 Sikh riots case.

Former Minister of Overseas Indian Affairs, Jagdish Tytler (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A special CBI court in New Delhi took a crucial step in the ongoing trial of former Minister of Overseas Indian Affairs, Jagdish Tytler, by recording evidence involving his voice sample. Senior scientific assistant Arun Kumar Gupta from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) testified on Tuesday regarding the voice sample collection and playback that occurred in April 2023. This evidence is part of the prosecution's case against Tytler, who is facing trial for his alleged involvement in the killing of Sikhs during the 1984 riots near Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

The session was overseen by CBI judge Jitendra Singh, with the prosecution represented by CBI Public Prosecutor Amit Jindal. The courtroom was filled with notable attendees, including defense counsel Anil Kumar Sharma, Advocate Surpreet Kaur representing the riot victims, and Congress leader Jagdish Tytler himself. The court has scheduled February 7 for the cross-examination of Gupta, marking the next significant phase in the legal proceedings.

Formally charged under multiple IPC sections, Tytler was seen in court as the trial delves into the events of November 1, 1984, which resulted in the death of three Sikhs following the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. A supplementary charge sheet by the CBI issued on May 20, 2023, has reinforced the case against Tytler, with the court having taken cognizance of it in July. The ongoing trial seeks to bring closure to a case that first saw action in November 2005, after a violent mob attack on Gurudwara Pul Bangash claimed the lives of three individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

