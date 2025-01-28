Ayodhya Faces Devotional Deluge Amid Mahakumbh Surge

Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple experienced a significant increase in visitors on Tuesday, prompting Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, to request local devotees to delay their visits. This suggestion aims to prioritize those coming from farther regions for easier temple access. The surge coincides with the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, where pilgrims dip in holy waters before heading to Ayodhya.

Rai highlighted the challenges posed by Ayodhya's limited capacity, as around 10 crore pilgrims are expected to partake in the January 29 holy dip at Prayagraj's Sangam, followed by a visit to Ayodhya. "Providing darshan for this massive influx in a single day is daunting," said Rai, adding that this creates inconveniences for worshippers.

To mitigate risks and provide relief, Rai suggested nearby locals visit after a 15-20 day gap, allowing distant travelers a smoother experience. February's post-Vasant Panchami period, he noted, will bring relief with better weather conditions. Meanwhile, authorities are enhancing security and facility measures, ensuring safety and accommodating the crowds, as reaffirmed by Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal in anticipation of post-Mauni Amavasya influxes.

(With inputs from agencies.)