Rahul Gandhi Targets AAP and BJP in Fiery Patparganj Rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at AAP's Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of a major liquor scam. He criticized PM Modi for neglecting the youth's unemployment issues and charged the BJP with attempting to incite social divides. Gandhi also attacked businessman Gautam Adani for benefiting from ties to Modi.

Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged rally at Patparganj, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Manish Sisodia of orchestrating a significant 'liquor scam' alongside former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He claimed that Sisodia, who was previously a candidate for the same constituency, abandoned his post due to corruption allegations.

Gandhi criticized Kejriwal's promise of reforming politics, citing a major liquor scandal as Kejriwal's legacy. He also rebuked Kejriwal for supposedly living lavishly while ignoring serious issues during riots. Gandhi condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for focusing on extravagant events instead of addressing youth unemployment.

He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS of attempting to sow discord among communities. Gandhi also denounced remarks by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, claiming they insulted the Constitution. Lastly, Gandhi took aim at businessman Gautam Adani, alleging that he unfairly gains from his connections with Modi, while promising that the Congress would conduct a caste census to promote fair representation if elected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

