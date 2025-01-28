Rahul Gandhi Targets AAP and BJP in Fiery Patparganj Rally

In a charged rally at Patparganj, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Manish Sisodia of orchestrating a significant 'liquor scam' alongside former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He claimed that Sisodia, who was previously a candidate for the same constituency, abandoned his post due to corruption allegations.

Gandhi criticized Kejriwal's promise of reforming politics, citing a major liquor scandal as Kejriwal's legacy. He also rebuked Kejriwal for supposedly living lavishly while ignoring serious issues during riots. Gandhi condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for focusing on extravagant events instead of addressing youth unemployment.

He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS of attempting to sow discord among communities. Gandhi also denounced remarks by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, claiming they insulted the Constitution. Lastly, Gandhi took aim at businessman Gautam Adani, alleging that he unfairly gains from his connections with Modi, while promising that the Congress would conduct a caste census to promote fair representation if elected.

