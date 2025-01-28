Left Menu

Karti Chidambaram Moves Court to Nullify CBI FIR Over Alleged Whisky Deal

Karti Chidambaram has petitioned the Delhi High Court to annul a CBI FIR accusing him of favoring Diageo Scotland in a whisky sales ban lift. The case alleges bribery via fake contracts, but Chidambaram claims procedural lapses and lack of evidence against him.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karti Chidambaram, a prominent Congress leader, has petitioned the Delhi High Court to nullify a recently filed FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The FIR accuses Chidambaram of providing undue advantages to Diageo Scotland, an alcoholic beverage giant, by influencing the removal of restrictions on its duty-free whisky sales.

The FIR charges Chidambaram with engaging in a criminal conspiracy under Sections 120B, 420, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code, besides allegations under Sections 8, 9, 13(2), and 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The CBI alleges that he accepted bribes disguised as sham contracts and share deals.

In his plea, Chidambaram argued that he was not summoned during the preliminary inquiry and questioned the absence of any public servants allegedly implicated by his actions. He raised concerns over the significant delay in filing the FIR, which does not specifically name any public servants, asserting that there is no prima facie evidence against him.

The petition further claims that the FIR registration is unlawful, as it was set against unidentified public servants without mandatory pre-approval under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Thus, any investigations ensuing from this FIR are deemed illegal, according to the plea. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

