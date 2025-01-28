Punjab Police Crack Down on ISI-Backed Narco-Terror Network

In a significant enforcement action, Punjab Police's SSOC Amritsar has dismantled a Pakistan-ISI-backed narco-terrorism network, officials announced Tuesday. The group, linked to a recent grenade attack on Amritsar's Gumtala Police Post, was run by USA-based operatives Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy Passian, and Sarwan Bhola, both notable figures in drug smuggling.

Authorities arrested two individuals connected to the module, identified as Bagga Singh from Sirsa, Haryana, and Pushkaran Singh alias Sagar from Amarkot, Amritsar. The raid led to the recovery of a hand grenade, two sophisticated pistols, and ammunition. This operation aligns with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's initiative to reinforce Punjab's safety and security.

DGP Gaurav Yadav revealed that Bagga Singh is a relative of Sarwan Bhola, a smuggler with ties to a significant heroin case, currently imprisoned in Bathinda. Investigations are ongoing to fully unravel the terror network's operations, with police efforts focused on apprehending other associated individuals and uncovering past criminal activities.

