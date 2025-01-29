Trump's Tariff Tango: Economic Gambits and Global Reactions

Upon resuming the presidency, Donald Trump has escalated tariff threats, targeting both a wide array of countries and specific sectors in his controversial economic strategy. His bold approach includes imposing tariffs universally on imports to pressure nations into meeting his policy prerequisites.

Integral to Trump's overarching strategy is a phased implementation of tariffs on all U.S. imports, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent advocating a gradual increase starting at 2.5%. Analysts, however, warn that these tariffs could cause inflation as businesses transfer the added costs to consumers, risking retaliatory counter-tariffs and potential trade wars.

Specifically, Trump has threatened countries like Mexico, Canada, China, and European nations with substantial tariffs, driven by discrepancies in trade balances and geopolitical tensions. This aggressive stance not only raises concerns over potential economic repercussions but adds uncertainty within global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)