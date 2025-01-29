Left Menu

Kashmir's Chillai Kalan Nears End as Cold Spell Grips Region

Kashmir is enduring a harsh winter with temperatures plummeting and Chillai Kalan ending soon. The cold weather impacts daily life, while tourists brave the chill. Delhi faces its own winter woes as night shelters cope with demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 11:39 IST
Kashmir's Chillai Kalan Nears End as Cold Spell Grips Region
Tourist taking Shikara ride in Dal Lake (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kashmir valley in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir remains entrenched in severe winter conditions marked by frigid temperatures. According to the Meteorological Centre of Srinagar, the city recorded a temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am.

Wednesday forecasts suggest the minimum temperature might dip to 2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 10 degrees Celsius, with chances of rain or snow. Projections indicate that sub-2 degree Celsius temperatures in Srinagar will persist until February 4.

Despite the biting cold, tourists are relishing the weather at Dal Lake. With mercury levels dropping to single digits, daily life in Jammu and Kashmir faces disruptions. Gulmarg registered 0 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 0.4 degrees, and Banihal 4.8 degrees Celsius at the same early hour.

The region's 40-day period of extreme cold, known as Chillai Kalan, is approaching its conclusion, spanning from December 21 to January 31. This period is characterized by sub-zero temperatures, snow-covered landscapes, and challenges in daily life due to frozen water bodies, including sections of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning, as reported by the India Meteorological Department. On Tuesday, the city experienced its lowest temperature in four days, measuring 6.6 degrees Celsius at its coldest.

Faced with plunging temperatures, the homeless sought refuge in night shelters set up by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. A total of 235 pagoda tents have been established to house the homeless across Delhi, including locations like AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025