Kashmir's Chillai Kalan Nears End as Cold Spell Grips Region

The Kashmir valley in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir remains entrenched in severe winter conditions marked by frigid temperatures. According to the Meteorological Centre of Srinagar, the city recorded a temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am.

Wednesday forecasts suggest the minimum temperature might dip to 2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 10 degrees Celsius, with chances of rain or snow. Projections indicate that sub-2 degree Celsius temperatures in Srinagar will persist until February 4.

Despite the biting cold, tourists are relishing the weather at Dal Lake. With mercury levels dropping to single digits, daily life in Jammu and Kashmir faces disruptions. Gulmarg registered 0 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 0.4 degrees, and Banihal 4.8 degrees Celsius at the same early hour.

The region's 40-day period of extreme cold, known as Chillai Kalan, is approaching its conclusion, spanning from December 21 to January 31. This period is characterized by sub-zero temperatures, snow-covered landscapes, and challenges in daily life due to frozen water bodies, including sections of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning, as reported by the India Meteorological Department. On Tuesday, the city experienced its lowest temperature in four days, measuring 6.6 degrees Celsius at its coldest.

Faced with plunging temperatures, the homeless sought refuge in night shelters set up by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. A total of 235 pagoda tents have been established to house the homeless across Delhi, including locations like AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

(With inputs from agencies.)