Stampede Chaos at Maha Kumbh: High-Level Officials Respond
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over a stampede-like incident at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, emphasizing coordinated efforts with local authorities and police. Amidst ongoing investigations, the tragedy during a sacred ritual injured several, affecting millions of visiting devotees.
- Country:
- India
In response to a stampede-like incident at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday morning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed his deep sorrow and extended condolences to the bereaved families. Shah also assured the public of regular communication with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and local authorities to manage the aftermath.
The incident, which resulted in numerous injuries as worshippers gathered for the Second Shahi Snan on Mauni Amavasya, has drawn attention from top officials. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to those affected and called for quick recovery efforts for the injured, reaffirming his contact with the state administration for effective assistance.
Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna informed ANI that exhaustive investigations into the incident's causes are ongoing, with police and administrative support promised for traditional events. Despite the unfortunate event, officials maintain that the overall situation is manageable and are closely monitoring the substantial influx of devotees at this year's Maha Kumbh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Women Farmers: The UP Government's Bold Initiative
India exporting defence equipment to more than 100 countries: PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates ISKCON temple at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds luncheon meeting with ruling Mahayuti MLAs at INS Angre Auditorium in Mumbai.
Narendra Modi's Water Revolution in Gujarat