Stampede Sparks Tragedy at Mahakumbh's Sacred Ritual Amid Pilgrim Surge

The Mahakumbh Mela has drawn an immense crowd, with more than 4.24 million pilgrims partaking in the sacred ritual at the Triveni Sangam, as reported by the Uttar Pradesh government by noon Wednesday. Significant disruption occurred due to a stampede-like scenario, prompting a temporary halt, though processions are resuming with reduced numbers for the Mauni Amavasya occasion.

Expressing the significance of the ritual, a sadhu at the event emphasized the importance of taking a holy dip in the Ganga on this auspicious occasion, urging for health and safety despite unfortunate incidents. Digambar Naga Baba Chidanand Puri regretted the cancellation of the Akhara's procession due to unexpected events, yet affirmed the continuation of the ritual in smaller groups.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed his sympathy for the tragedy, extending condolences to those affected. He assured continuous coordination with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and local authorities. Both Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow on X, underlining their engagement with the administrative response and support for the victims, as efforts to aid the injured persist.

Amidst these challenges, the Mahakumbh Mela continues, with more than 36.1 million devout participating by Wednesday morning. The event anticipates further significant rituals in the coming days, including Basant Panchami on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12, and Maha Shivaratri on February 26.

