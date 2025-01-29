Left Menu

Stampede Sparks Tragedy at Mahakumbh's Sacred Ritual Amid Pilgrim Surge

Over 4.24 million pilgrims immersed in holy waters at Mahakumbh Mela. A crowd surge led to a stampede-like situation, with authorities and leaders expressing condolences. Devotees continue rituals with caution, as Uttar Pradesh officials manage the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:40 IST
Stampede Sparks Tragedy at Mahakumbh's Sacred Ritual Amid Pilgrim Surge
Foreign devotees enjoy their meals after taking a dip at Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh 2025 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahakumbh Mela has drawn an immense crowd, with more than 4.24 million pilgrims partaking in the sacred ritual at the Triveni Sangam, as reported by the Uttar Pradesh government by noon Wednesday. Significant disruption occurred due to a stampede-like scenario, prompting a temporary halt, though processions are resuming with reduced numbers for the Mauni Amavasya occasion.

Expressing the significance of the ritual, a sadhu at the event emphasized the importance of taking a holy dip in the Ganga on this auspicious occasion, urging for health and safety despite unfortunate incidents. Digambar Naga Baba Chidanand Puri regretted the cancellation of the Akhara's procession due to unexpected events, yet affirmed the continuation of the ritual in smaller groups.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed his sympathy for the tragedy, extending condolences to those affected. He assured continuous coordination with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and local authorities. Both Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow on X, underlining their engagement with the administrative response and support for the victims, as efforts to aid the injured persist.

Amidst these challenges, the Mahakumbh Mela continues, with more than 36.1 million devout participating by Wednesday morning. The event anticipates further significant rituals in the coming days, including Basant Panchami on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12, and Maha Shivaratri on February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025