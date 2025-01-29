Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Triumphs at 76th Republic Day with Mahakumbh 2025 Tableau

Uttar Pradesh's 'Mahakumbh 2025 - Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas' tableau clinched the top prize at the Republic Day celebrations. Additionally, Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and Delhi Police were recognized for their outstanding marching contingents. Gujarat won the popular choice award for its stunning tableau presentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:47 IST
Visuals from Kartavya Path. (Photo/PMModiYoutube). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh's tableau, titled 'Mahakumbh 2025 - Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas', was awarded first place during the 76th Republic Day festivities at Kartavya Path, according to a Ministry of Defence press release. The Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Contingent emerged as the Best Marching Contingent among Services, while the Delhi Police Marching Contingent was honored amongst CAPFs and other auxiliary forces.

A panel of judges evaluated the Marching Contingents and tableaux from various states, union territories, and central government departments. Tripura's 'Eternal Reverence: The Worship of 14 Deities in Tripura - Kharchi Puja' secured second prize, while Andhra Pradesh's 'Etikoppaka Bommalu - Eco-Friendly Wooden Toys' took third place.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs' tableau was named the Best from Central Ministries, accompanied by the Central Public Works Department's celebration of the Constitution's 75 years. The Special Prize was awarded to the 'Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam' Dance Group. In the public poll on the MyGov portal, Gujarat's tableau was voted best, while Uttar Pradesh ranked second.

(With inputs from agencies.)

