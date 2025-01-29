Empowering India's Housing and MSME Sectors Through Strategic Investment

Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited (ABHFL), a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital, has secured a strategic investment of Rs 830 Crore from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) through Non-Convertible Debentures. This significant funding marks a vital step toward bridging housing finance gaps in India.

The capital is set to be directed toward offering housing loans to low-income and middle-income groups (LIG and MIG), with a pivotal focus on encouraging homeownership among women. Additionally, it aims to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), particularly those spearheaded by women, thereby fostering entrepreneurial growth and economic progress.

As expressed by Mr. Pankaj Gadgil, MD & CEO of ABHFL, and Ms. Wendy Werner, IFC's India and Maldives Country Head, this collaboration underscores a commitment to enhancing financial inclusion, empowering underserved communities, and advancing a sustainable financial ecosystem in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)