Ukrainian Drone Strike Targets Russian Oil Station and Missile Facility

A Ukrainian drone strike targeted Russia's Andreapol oil pumping station, part of the Baltic Sea export route, causing oil leakage and fire. The attack also hit a missile storage facility in Russia's Tver region, leading to explosions, according to a Ukrainian source. Independent verification is pending.

  Ukraine

An overnight Ukrainian drone strike struck Russia's Andreapol oil pumping station, a crucial component of the export route via the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga. This attack resulted in an oil product leak and subsequent fire, according to information from the Security Service of Ukraine on Wednesday.

The offensive also targeted a Russian missile storage facility located in the Tver region, triggering a series of explosions, the same source reported. However, these details have not yet been independently verified by Reuters.

As tensions persist between the two nations, these developments mark a significant escalation, potentially impacting both the regional security climate and energy export dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

