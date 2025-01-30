Brazil to Launch Unified Platform for Payroll-Linked Loans

Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad revealed the government's plans to launch a new platform this year aimed at expanding access to payroll-linked loans for formal workers.

The initiative, announced after a key meeting at the presidential palace with major Brazilian banks, seeks to unify the loan application process using data from the government's E-Social digital system. This move is expected to democratize access to these loans, known for their lower interest rates as repayments are directly deducted from paychecks. Haddad mentioned that although details regarding its implementation, either via executive order or legislation, are yet to be decided, both will require congressional approval for permanence.

Isaac Sidney, head of Brazil's banking lobby group Febraban, emphasized the market potential, noting that payroll-linked loans for private-sector employees, currently representing a 40 billion reais market, could triple in size with the government's intervention. These loans are a cost-effective borrowing option in Brazil, especially favored by public sector employees and retirees.

(With inputs from agencies.)