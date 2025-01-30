Left Menu

Tesla Accelerates Towards the Future: New Models and Autonomous Ride-Hailing

Tesla is set to introduce cheaper electric vehicle models by mid-2025 and commence autonomous ride-hailing testing in June. Despite a dip in quarterly deliveries, the company is reducing costs and using its current vehicle platform for more affordable models, seeking future growth in the EV market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 05:03 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 05:03 IST
Tesla Accelerates Towards the Future: New Models and Autonomous Ride-Hailing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla is gearing up to unveil new, cost-effective electric vehicle models in the first half of 2025. The company has also announced plans to kick off an autonomous ride-hailing service test in June, generating excitement among investors even as quarterly results fell short of expectations.

The electric carmaker aims to counter past delivery declines by introducing lower-priced models, emphasizing its autonomous vehicle plans as crucial to its financial strategy. CEO Elon Musk assured that testing for a fully autonomous paid car service will begin in Austin, Texas, within months.

Tesla is cutting production costs and has plans for commercial-scale robotaxi manufacturing by 2026 in Texas. The company reported lower profit margins in Q4 but hopes for a return to growth, spurred by advancements in autonomous technology and expanded energy storage solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025