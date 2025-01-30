Tesla Accelerates Towards the Future: New Models and Autonomous Ride-Hailing

Tesla is gearing up to unveil new, cost-effective electric vehicle models in the first half of 2025. The company has also announced plans to kick off an autonomous ride-hailing service test in June, generating excitement among investors even as quarterly results fell short of expectations.

The electric carmaker aims to counter past delivery declines by introducing lower-priced models, emphasizing its autonomous vehicle plans as crucial to its financial strategy. CEO Elon Musk assured that testing for a fully autonomous paid car service will begin in Austin, Texas, within months.

Tesla is cutting production costs and has plans for commercial-scale robotaxi manufacturing by 2026 in Texas. The company reported lower profit margins in Q4 but hopes for a return to growth, spurred by advancements in autonomous technology and expanded energy storage solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)