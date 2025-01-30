Left Menu

AAP Challenges Haryana on Yamuna Contamination, Faces ECI Scrutiny

AAP leaders are set to visit BJP HQ with samples of Yamuna water allegedly tainted by high ammonia levels from Haryana. The ECI has cautioned AAP's Kejriwal against mixing claims of water poisoning with extreme allegations of genocide, demanding evidence by Friday to prevent potential action.

Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are poised to confront the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at their headquarters on Thursday, armed with samples of Yamuna water reported to be polluted. The AAP alleges the water, originating from Haryana, contains ammonia at levels of 7 parts per million, posing a public health hazard.

In a parallel development, the Election Commission of India (ECI) addressed AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, advising him against intertwining his serious allegations of mass genocide with accusations concerning increased ammonia levels in the Yamuna River. The ECI has provided Kejriwal another opportunity to clarify his statements, which could sow discord among public groups, by submitting evidence by Friday at 11 a.m.

The ECI further prompted Kejriwal to separate his claims about Yamuna poisoning from ammonia concerns and to substantiate them with precise data on the nature, quantity, and detection of the purported poison, including details from Delhi Jal Board engineers. The ECI emphasized the essential governance responsibility of ensuring clean water supply to all citizens, underscoring that such issues should not detract from the ongoing election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

