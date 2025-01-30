Tragedy at Mahakumbh: Leaders Vow for Safer Future

In the aftermath of a devastating stampede during the Mahakumbh on Mauni Amavasya, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, expressed profound grief, highlighting ongoing efforts by Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and their teams to bolster safety protocols and avert such tragedies in the future.

Swami Chidanand attributed the incident to a few individuals disregarding barricades and administrative instructions, and stressed that the entire nation stands in solidarity with the victims' families. He also called for the opening of schools, colleges, and hospitals to offer rest points for the weary pilgrims to reduce risks during their journey.

The stampede claimed at least 30 lives and left 60 injured, confirmed DIG Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna, with 25 bodies identified. The UP government announced an aid of Rs 25 lakh for each bereaved family and initiated a judicial inquiry. The ongoing Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will conclude on February 26, with significant 'snan' dates yet to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)