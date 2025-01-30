UDF Distances Itself from Controversial Gender Equality Remark
The Congress-led UDF has dissociated itself from IUML's P M A Salam's statements on gender equality. Salam questioned the equality of men and women, drawing criticism from the opposition. The UDF asserted its commitment to gender justice and equality, emphasizing that Salam's views were personal and not representative of their stance.
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has stepped away from remarks made by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state general secretary P M A Salam, regarding gender equality.
Salam had controversially questioned the equality of men and women, likening the assertion to closing one's eyes to darkness, a statement that did not sit well with the opposition.
Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, V D Satheesan, clarified that Salam's views were personal and not reflective of the UDF's position, reaffirming their commitment to gender justice and equality.
