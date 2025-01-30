UDF Distances Itself from Controversial Gender Equality Remark

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has stepped away from remarks made by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state general secretary P M A Salam, regarding gender equality.

Salam had controversially questioned the equality of men and women, likening the assertion to closing one's eyes to darkness, a statement that did not sit well with the opposition.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, V D Satheesan, clarified that Salam's views were personal and not reflective of the UDF's position, reaffirming their commitment to gender justice and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)