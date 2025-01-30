Left Menu

Nirmala Sitharaman's Historic Budget Challenge: Steering India Through Economic Storms

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is preparing her eighth Union Budget amidst challenges such as slowing economic growth and a weakened Rupee. Collaborating with high-level officials, she aims to balance fiscal prudence with growth. Her past experiences position her uniquely to tackle these economic hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:08 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman's Historic Budget Challenge: Steering India Through Economic Storms
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to mark history with her eighth consecutive Union Budget. Her intricate collaboration with officials, including Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, is aimed at crafting a budget exceeding Rs 50 lakh crore for FY26.

The upcoming budget faces daunting challenges—decelerating economic growth, a declining Rupee value against the US dollar, and softening consumption demands. With growth forecasted to slow to a 4-year low of 6.4% in FY25, the scenario echoes the post-COVID economic landscape.

Sitharaman and her adept team, comprising seasoned bureaucrats like Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth and Expenditure Secretary Manoj Govil, must engineer growth strategies while adhering to fiscal prudence. The government remains committed to keeping the fiscal deficit below 4.5% of GDP by FY26 amidst various economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025