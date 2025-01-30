Left Menu

NCW's 33rd Foundation Day: Celebrating Women's Empowerment

The National Commission for Women will celebrate its 33rd Foundation Day on January 31, 2025, in New Delhi. The event, themed 'Nari tu Narayani', focuses on women's empowerment, recognizing four Paralympians' achievements. A book by Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar will be presented, honoring the legacy of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) is poised to commemorate its 33rd Foundation Day at Vigyan Bhawan's Plenary Hall, New Delhi, on January 31, 2025. Honorable Vice President of India will attend as the Chief Guest, with NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar orchestrating this significant occasion.

This year's emblematic theme, "Nari tu Narayani", underscores the formidable strength, endurance, and divine power embodied by Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar. The theme calls attention to the immeasurable potential women hold nationwide. In a gesture of immense pride, four outstanding female Paralympians will be honored by the Vice President and NCW Chair for their remarkable fortitude and accomplishments.

Their achievements light the path of empowerment, inspiring future generations that with grit and resolve, women can surpass obstacles and redefine possibilities. Adding to the event's importance, the first copy of 'Karamyogini Veerangna', penned by Vijaya Rahatkar, will be handed to the Vice President. This work pays tribute to Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar's legendary courage and leadership.

Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar expressed, "Celebrating NCW's 33rd Foundation Day affirms our dedication to empowering women and amplifying their voices in society. Women are not only advancing but are also reshaping history. Our theme, 'Nari tu Narayani', encapsulates this dynamic shift, as women lead, innovate, and elevate communities across India." Discussions will also delve into the life lessons of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar, as NCW continues to champion a future where women's empowerment is integral to India's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

