Delhi High Court Hears Pleas to Halt Riot Film Release

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice in response to two petitions demanding the postponement of '2020 Delhi,' a film dramatizing the 2020 North-East Delhi riots. The film, set to release on February 2, 2025, faces allegations of circumventing legal processes and misrepresenting the events.

Justice Sachin Dutta's bench has scheduled a hearing for January 31, 2025. One petition, led by Sharjeel Imam, accused of involvement in a major conspiracy, claims the film's trailers unfairly label him as a terrorist before any formal charges are filed.

Advocate Warisa Farasat, representing Imam, argues that such depictions could prejudice ongoing legal proceedings and harm the reputations of the accused. Imam emphasizes the importance of a fair trial, requesting the court to review the film before its release.

The petition asserts that the film falsely portrays events as true, risking influence over judicial decisions. It urges the court to prevent the film from releasing promotional content that may impact ongoing trials.

A separate plea, from riot victims and accused individuals, seeks to revoke the film's certification and delay its release, expressing concerns about the potential prejudice to pending legal cases.

