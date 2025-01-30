Left Menu

Delhi High Court Hears Pleas to Halt Riot Film Release

The Delhi High Court addresses petitions seeking to delay the release of '2020 Delhi,' a film on the North-East Delhi riots, amid concerns of prejudicial depictions. Accusations frame the film as a biased portrayal that could influence court proceedings and damage reputations of accused individuals yet to be tried.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:28 IST
Delhi High Court Hears Pleas to Halt Riot Film Release
Delhi High Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice in response to two petitions demanding the postponement of '2020 Delhi,' a film dramatizing the 2020 North-East Delhi riots. The film, set to release on February 2, 2025, faces allegations of circumventing legal processes and misrepresenting the events.

Justice Sachin Dutta's bench has scheduled a hearing for January 31, 2025. One petition, led by Sharjeel Imam, accused of involvement in a major conspiracy, claims the film's trailers unfairly label him as a terrorist before any formal charges are filed.

Advocate Warisa Farasat, representing Imam, argues that such depictions could prejudice ongoing legal proceedings and harm the reputations of the accused. Imam emphasizes the importance of a fair trial, requesting the court to review the film before its release.

The petition asserts that the film falsely portrays events as true, risking influence over judicial decisions. It urges the court to prevent the film from releasing promotional content that may impact ongoing trials.

A separate plea, from riot victims and accused individuals, seeks to revoke the film's certification and delay its release, expressing concerns about the potential prejudice to pending legal cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025