Tensions Surge Amid Legal Proceedings at Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid

Tensions remain high in the city of Sambhal as Zafar Ali, president of the Shahi Jama Masjid, appeared before a local court on Tuesday. The cases pertain to incidents from 2018 and 2020, involving unauthorized construction and criminal intimidation, respectively.

The unrest in Sambhal was sparked on November 24 during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in the Kot Garvi area, resulting in violent clashes that claimed four lives and injured several others. Authorities have taken 81 individuals into custody in connection with the violence.

In the courtroom, Ali faced charges from a 2018 case of building a disputed railing without permission and a 2020 case of alleged abuse and threats under India's penal code. Both cases will be reviewed again on May 6, according to Assistant Prosecution Officer Amit Sahu.

