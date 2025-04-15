Left Menu

Tensions Surge Amid Legal Proceedings at Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid

Zafar Ali, president of Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid, appeared in court regarding two legal cases. Tensions have been high in Sambhal since violence erupted during a court-ordered survey, resulting in several casualties. Ali faces charges related to unauthorized construction and criminal intimidation, with the next hearing set for May 6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:17 IST
  • India

Tensions remain high in the city of Sambhal as Zafar Ali, president of the Shahi Jama Masjid, appeared before a local court on Tuesday. The cases pertain to incidents from 2018 and 2020, involving unauthorized construction and criminal intimidation, respectively.

The unrest in Sambhal was sparked on November 24 during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in the Kot Garvi area, resulting in violent clashes that claimed four lives and injured several others. Authorities have taken 81 individuals into custody in connection with the violence.

In the courtroom, Ali faced charges from a 2018 case of building a disputed railing without permission and a 2020 case of alleged abuse and threats under India's penal code. Both cases will be reviewed again on May 6, according to Assistant Prosecution Officer Amit Sahu.

