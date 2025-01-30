ECB's Rate Cuts Amid Economic Stagnation and Inflation Concerns

The European Central Bank (ECB) made a significant move on Thursday by cutting interest rates while keeping options open for further easing. The decision comes in response to stagnant economic growth overshadowing worries about persistent inflation, marking the fifth rate cut by the ECB since June.

The ECB highlighted that disinflation is progressing as planned and noted the slowdown in wage growth, which could help in reducing domestic inflation. Despite this, the euro zone's economies faced challenges last quarter, with industrial recessions and weak consumption contributing to a lackluster economic environment.

ECB President Christine Lagarde is expected to maintain a cautious stance without committing to more cuts immediately. However, trade tensions with the U.S. and potential tariffs could further impact growth, shaping the ECB's future policy direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)