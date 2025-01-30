Left Menu

Kalkaji Battle: Alka Lamba's Bold Water Stand Sparks Debate

Congress's Kalkaji candidate Alka Lamba confidently targets victory in the 2025 elections, criticizing local water woes and former CM Kejriwal's Yamuna claim as election tactics. Kejriwal counters with accusations of Congress-BJP collaboration. Delhi polls set for February 5, results on February 8, with 699 candidates vying for 70 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:27 IST
Alka Lamba claims Kalkaji will be Congress's first victory in Delhi.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Alka Lamba, the Congress candidate vying for the Kalkaji seat in Delhi, on Thursday voiced her assurance in securing a win during the 2025 Assembly elections. She took a strong stance against the water supply issues plaguing Kalkaji residents, pointing out that citizens often face days without water, and when it is available, it frequently contains contaminants.

Lamba also critiqued former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's allegations about Haryana contaminating the Yamuna River, suggesting his rhetoric is reflective of a desperation to not lose the election over water-related grievances. In an interview with ANI, Lamba confidently stated that Congress's first victory in Delhi would likely be Kalkaji, attributing her optimism to her dedicated efforts.

In response, Kejriwal accused Congress of conspiring with the BJP to impede AAP's electoral success. He asserted that Congress is not aiming to win in Delhi but is rather facilitating AAP's defeat. In recent discussions with Congress backers, Kejriwal remarked on internal party conflicts which he claims led to Congress losing the Haryana elections. Scheduled for February 5, the Delhi polls conclude with results set for February 8, involving 699 candidates competing for a total of 70 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

