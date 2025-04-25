Tribunal Targets Illegal Sand Mining on Yamuna Riverbed

The National Green Tribunal has demanded explanations from the chief secretary of Delhi and other officials concerning illegal sand mining activities along the Yamuna riverbed.

Allegations have surfaced that miners have constructed makeshift roads across the river to facilitate their unsanctioned operations.

Responding to a newspaper report, the tribunal took suo motu cognizance of the alarming scale of illegal mining activities expanding from Alipur in north Delhi to Panchayara in Ghaziabad. During a hearing on April 22, judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad considered essential the involvement of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), including the chief secretary and principal secretary of the environment department, as well as district magistrates.

