Tribunal Targets Illegal Sand Mining on Yamuna Riverbed
The National Green Tribunal has called for responses from Delhi's chief secretary regarding illegal sand mining on the Yamuna riverbed. The tribunal initiated the case based on a newspaper report highlighting unsanctioned activity involving makeshift roads for mining operations between Alipur and Panchayara.
Responding to a newspaper report, the tribunal took suo motu cognizance of the alarming scale of illegal mining activities expanding from Alipur in north Delhi to Panchayara in Ghaziabad. During a hearing on April 22, judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad considered essential the involvement of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), including the chief secretary and principal secretary of the environment department, as well as district magistrates.
