Left Menu

Gujarat's Striking Tableau Triumphs at 76th Republic Day

Gujarat's tableau, celebrating heritage and modernity, won the Popular Choice Award at the 76th Republic Day for the third consecutive year. Featuring historic and contemporary landmarks, the display highlighted Gujarat's cultural richness and industrial progress, affirming its prowess in crafting impressive visual narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:30 IST
Gujarat's Striking Tableau Triumphs at 76th Republic Day
Gujarat's Republic Day Tableau wins popular choice award for third Year (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive display of cultural heritage blended with contemporary progress, Gujarat's state tableau has once again secured the prestigious Popular Choice Award at the 76th Republic Day celebrations. This marks the third consecutive year the state has clinched this top honor, reinforcing its reputation for visually captivating and thematically compelling displays.

The award was presented by Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, in a ceremony held in New Delhi. On behalf of Gujarat, Avantika Singh Aulakh, Secretary to the Chief Minister, along with KL Bachani, Director of Information, and other senior officials, accepted the award. The event featured vibrant performances by traditional dancers, further highlighting Gujarat's cultural heritage. KL Bachani, the state's Director of Information, expressed immense pride in the achievement, attributing the success to the vision and guidance of Prime Minister Modi's 'Swarnim Bharat' and Chief Minister Bhupender Patel.

The tableau was a remarkable journey from the 12th-century Kirti Toran of Vadnagar to the modern engineering marvel, the Statue of Unity, illustrating Gujarat's evolution over centuries. It also underscored the state's burgeoning industrial sectors, such as semiconductor and automobile hubs, as well as its infrastructure and tourism ambitions with displays of the Atal Bridge and enthusiasm for water sports in Dwarka. Acknowledging India's defense aspirations, the tableau featured the C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility, encapsulating Gujarat's multifaceted development narrative.

The celebration also included a vibrant performance of Maniyaro Raas, a traditional folk dance, which secured third place in the national cultural program competition among tableau artists. Reflecting on this achievement, Bachani emphasized Gujarat's continued commitment to preserving and promoting its artistic traditions in future displays. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025