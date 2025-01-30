Gujarat's Striking Tableau Triumphs at 76th Republic Day

In an impressive display of cultural heritage blended with contemporary progress, Gujarat's state tableau has once again secured the prestigious Popular Choice Award at the 76th Republic Day celebrations. This marks the third consecutive year the state has clinched this top honor, reinforcing its reputation for visually captivating and thematically compelling displays.

The award was presented by Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, in a ceremony held in New Delhi. On behalf of Gujarat, Avantika Singh Aulakh, Secretary to the Chief Minister, along with KL Bachani, Director of Information, and other senior officials, accepted the award. The event featured vibrant performances by traditional dancers, further highlighting Gujarat's cultural heritage. KL Bachani, the state's Director of Information, expressed immense pride in the achievement, attributing the success to the vision and guidance of Prime Minister Modi's 'Swarnim Bharat' and Chief Minister Bhupender Patel.

The tableau was a remarkable journey from the 12th-century Kirti Toran of Vadnagar to the modern engineering marvel, the Statue of Unity, illustrating Gujarat's evolution over centuries. It also underscored the state's burgeoning industrial sectors, such as semiconductor and automobile hubs, as well as its infrastructure and tourism ambitions with displays of the Atal Bridge and enthusiasm for water sports in Dwarka. Acknowledging India's defense aspirations, the tableau featured the C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility, encapsulating Gujarat's multifaceted development narrative.

The celebration also included a vibrant performance of Maniyaro Raas, a traditional folk dance, which secured third place in the national cultural program competition among tableau artists. Reflecting on this achievement, Bachani emphasized Gujarat's continued commitment to preserving and promoting its artistic traditions in future displays. (ANI)

