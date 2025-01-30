Left Menu

Supreme Court Eases Rules for Appointing Ad Hoc Judges in High Courts

The Supreme Court has allowed High Courts to appoint retired judges on an ad hoc basis to tackle case backlogs. High Courts can appoint two to five judges, not exceeding 10% of the court's total strength, to address pending criminal appeals and improve justice delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:56 IST
Supreme Court Eases Rules for Appointing Ad Hoc Judges in High Courts
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, addressing the growing backlog of cases, relaxed regulations on Thursday allowing High Courts to appoint retired judges on an ad hoc basis.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khana, along with Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant, announced that High Courts could appoint two to five judges, not exceeding 10% of their total capacity, to expedite pending criminal appeals.

This decision comes after a plea from the NGO Lok Prahari, emphasizing the urgent need to address the increasing number of pending cases in High Courts nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025