Judicial Commission Launches Probe into Prayagraj Mahakumbh Tragedy

A judicial commission, comprising three members, has commenced its investigation into the tragic Prayagraj Mahakumbh stampede. Chaired by Justice (Retd.) Harsh Kumar, the commission aims to expeditiously conclude its probe and offer preventive recommendations. Concurrently, top Uttar Pradesh officials are inspecting arrangements for upcoming religious events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:58 IST
A visual from the stampede (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The three-member judicial commission, formed to investigate the deadly stampede during Mauni Amavasya at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, has officially kick-started its probe. The commission's members arrived in Lucknow on Thursday and promptly initiated the investigation, according to an official statement.

Justice (Retd.) Harsh Kumar, the chairman of the commission, emphasized the urgency of the probe, stating, "Since the investigation is a priority, we have taken charge within hours of the announcement." He assured that despite a one-month deadline, efforts would be made to complete the probe swiftly. The commission is also set to visit Prayagraj for direct assessment.

In Prayagraj, UP DGP Prashant Kumar and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, along with other officials, inspected the site. DGP Kumar remarked on plans to ensure better arrangements for the upcoming Basant Panchami 'Amrit Snan.' Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary noted that 36 injured individuals were receiving treatment and that family members had been informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

