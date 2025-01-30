Left Menu

Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Visits Stampede Victims

A deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj resulted in 30 fatalities and numerous injuries. Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh visited the injured and promised thorough treatment. A judicial probe has been initiated into the incident, which occurred during the sacred Mauni Amavasya gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:50 IST
Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Visits Stampede Victims
UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh visited Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj on Thursday, attending to victims injured during a stampede at the Maha Kumbh a day prior. The massive religious festival had witnessed a tragic stampede early Wednesday, leaving 30 dead and several injured, drawing condolences across the political spectrum.

Singh assured the media that 36 injured individuals are receiving optimal care and arrangements have been made for their attendants. 'These patients are from various places such as Deoria, Delhi, and Bihar, and their families have been informed,' he reported. He added that while none are critically injured, some suffered fractures likely requiring up to three weeks for recovery.

Earlier, Singh, accompanied by Director General of Police Prashant Kumar, inspected the incident site. The state government has launched a judicial inquiry into the stampede. According to Deputy Inspector General Kumbh Vaibhav Krishna, 30 people lost their lives, and 60 were injured as a massive congregation gathered for a holy dip at the Ganga-Yamuna confluence, marking Mauni Amavasya, the Second Shahi Snan of the Maha Kumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

