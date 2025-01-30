Clarification on UCC Live-In Relationship Registration in Uttarakhand

Reports have circulated suggesting that a certificate from religious leaders is mandatory for registering live-in relationships under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand. However, Manu Gaur, a member of the UCC Rules Committee, clarified that this applies solely to cases where marriage is legally prohibited.

Gaur explained that the requirement for religious certification is limited to instances listed in Schedule 01 of the Code, which are rarely encountered in the state, accounting for less than one percent of all registrations. For standard registration, individuals need to provide proof of residence, date of birth, Aadhaar, and tenancy documents, where applicable.

Gaur reassured that the main goal is to facilitate registration, not impose limitations. The UCC permits anyone living in Uttarakhand for at least a year to register, ensuring broader access to government services for non-permanent residents. The system, both thorough and efficient, makes registration simple and quick, supporting seamless integration into local resource management.

(With inputs from agencies.)