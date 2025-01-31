Left Menu

EU's Gas Debate and Royal Mail's Overhaul

The Financial Times includes stories about the EU's debate on Russian gas, Shell's legal battle over North Sea gas, and changes in Royal Mail obligations. Norway's government falls amid EU energy disputes, while legal challenges and ownership shifts shake up the UK postal service landscape.

European officials are currently engaged in talks regarding the potential restart of Russian pipeline gas sales to the European Union as a part of a peace settlement to end the conflict in Ukraine. This proposal has sparked intense debate across the EU.

In the UK, Shell's CEO, Wael Sawan, has vowed to escalate a legal battle to the British Supreme Court after permission was revoked for the North Sea's Jackdaw gasfield project. This comes in the wake of heightened scrutiny and legal challenges facing fossil fuel ventures.

Meanwhile, the British postal regulator has proposed changes to reduce Royal Mail's delivery obligations. This move comes as the company anticipates new ownership by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, aiming to reshape its operations for the future.

