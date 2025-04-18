Fake Extortion Plot Uncovered in Mukerian: The Tale of Gunmen and Deception
Three individuals have been arrested in a fake extortion plot orchestrated in Mukerian. Rohit Sharma allegedly masterminded the scheme to secure government-provided gunmen for personal security by staging threats and gunfire. The plan involved his brother in the USA and resulted in multiple arrests by Mukerian police.
Mukerian police have successfully unraveled a fake extortion plot, apprehending three suspects tied to the scheme allegedly devised by a local man aiming to obtain government-provided gunmen for personal security.
The arrest follows an FIR filed by Rohit Sharma, allegedly targeted by extortion threats and gunfire outside his home. However, investigations unveiled Rohit as the plot's mastermind, concocting the threats with his brother Vikas Sharma in the USA.
The police have arrested two more involved individuals and are actively pursuing others implicated in this elaborate ruse.
