Left Menu

Revamping Rural Banking: One State, One RRB Initiative Set to Reshape Finance

The consolidation of 15 Regional Rural Banks across 11 states into 'One State, One RRB' aims to enhance operational efficiency. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will review its progress on May 6. This initiative reduces RRBs from 43 to 28, focusing on cost rationalization and improved service delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 19:46 IST
Revamping Rural Banking: One State, One RRB Initiative Set to Reshape Finance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to evaluate the implementation and progress of the 'One State, One RRB' initiative on May 6. This initiative signifies a major consolidation effort that will see 15 Regional Rural Banks across 11 states amalgamating into single entities, effective from May 1.

The move aims to improve operational efficiency and rationalize costs, reducing the number of existing RRBs from 43 to 28. This strategic restructuring marks the fourth round of consolidation within the sector, highlighting the government's commitment to strengthening rural banking infrastructure.

In a detailed meeting, the finance minister will address multiple issues, including the consolidation progress. States such as Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, among others, will witness the merging of banks under a single RRB to enhance delivery and efficiency. This significant shift underscores the government's emphasis on streamlined banking services in rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025