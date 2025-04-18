Revamping Rural Banking: One State, One RRB Initiative Set to Reshape Finance

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to evaluate the implementation and progress of the 'One State, One RRB' initiative on May 6. This initiative signifies a major consolidation effort that will see 15 Regional Rural Banks across 11 states amalgamating into single entities, effective from May 1.

The move aims to improve operational efficiency and rationalize costs, reducing the number of existing RRBs from 43 to 28. This strategic restructuring marks the fourth round of consolidation within the sector, highlighting the government's commitment to strengthening rural banking infrastructure.

In a detailed meeting, the finance minister will address multiple issues, including the consolidation progress. States such as Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, among others, will witness the merging of banks under a single RRB to enhance delivery and efficiency. This significant shift underscores the government's emphasis on streamlined banking services in rural areas.

