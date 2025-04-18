Revamping Rural Banking: One State, One RRB Initiative Set to Reshape Finance
The consolidation of 15 Regional Rural Banks across 11 states into 'One State, One RRB' aims to enhance operational efficiency. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will review its progress on May 6. This initiative reduces RRBs from 43 to 28, focusing on cost rationalization and improved service delivery.
- Country:
- India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to evaluate the implementation and progress of the 'One State, One RRB' initiative on May 6. This initiative signifies a major consolidation effort that will see 15 Regional Rural Banks across 11 states amalgamating into single entities, effective from May 1.
The move aims to improve operational efficiency and rationalize costs, reducing the number of existing RRBs from 43 to 28. This strategic restructuring marks the fourth round of consolidation within the sector, highlighting the government's commitment to strengthening rural banking infrastructure.
In a detailed meeting, the finance minister will address multiple issues, including the consolidation progress. States such as Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, among others, will witness the merging of banks under a single RRB to enhance delivery and efficiency. This significant shift underscores the government's emphasis on streamlined banking services in rural areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Poised to Capitalize on New US Tariff Opportunities
Tariff Tensions: US-India Trade Frictions Escalate
Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Political Tension in India
Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Heated Debate in Indian Parliament
US Imposes Reciprocal Tariffs: A New Era in US-India Trade Relations