Haryana Poised to Become Manufacturing Hub by 2047

Haryana is set to transform into a manufacturing hub by 2047, according to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The state, benefiting from industry-friendly policies and strategic geographic position, aims to enhance its industrial prowess significantly.

In a post-budget meeting in Manesar, Saini highlighted the substantial budget increase for the department of industry and commerce. The budget now stands at over Rs 1,848 crore, a 129% rise from last year, incorporating feedback from industry leaders in construction, textiles, and startups.

With initiatives like 300 Atal Kisan Shramik Canteens and leveraging proximity to NCR, Haryana focuses on boosting industrial growth. The planned development of 10 new industrial townships aligns with these goals, as the state gears up to attract both domestic and global investments, supported by policies such as the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy-2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)