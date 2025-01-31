Left Menu

Shielding Your Credit: Tackling Identity Theft and Fraudulent Loans

As digital lending rises, identity theft and fake loans become prevalent. This trend has led to thousands of loan apps being removed, while a significant percentage of Indians face identity theft. The OneScore App assists in monitoring credit activity, detecting fraudulent loans, and empowering users to safeguard their credit profiles.

The rise of digital lending has fueled an alarming trend: identity theft and fraudulent loan applications. With more than 2,200 loan apps removed from the Play Store recently, the prevalence of these issues demands increased vigilance from borrowers to protect their personal information.

Identity theft impacts over 45% of Indians, as fraudsters misuse personal details to secure loans without victims' consent. These fake loans harm credit scores and financial standing. OneScore provides essential tools that help users monitor credit activities and promptly address any suspicious loans.

To combat fake loans, potential borrowers must verify lenders, scrutinize loan terms, and steer clear of unsolicited offers. OneScore offers unlimited free credit checks, allowing users to maintain their credit health and report fraudulent activities swiftly and efficiently.

