European Shares Soar Amid Tech and Healthcare Boost

European stock markets reached new heights today, with technology and healthcare sectors spearheading the climb. This rise comes despite investor caution due to looming U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

The STOXX 600 index, a key barometer of European equities, was up 0.3% after a record close the previous day in response to the European Central Bank's decision to cut interest rates and its dovish future outlook.

Technology stocks surged, particularly Hexagon with a 6.2% increase after surprising market analysts with a rise in quarterly profits. Meanwhile, the healthcare sector was bolstered by Novartis' 2.4% stock jump and Novo Nordisk's 1.1% rise. However, the real estate index slipped slightly, reflecting market uncertainties as investors anticipated upcoming trade duties.

