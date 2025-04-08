Left Menu

Reeves Pushes for Stronger UK-US Economic Ties Amid Trump Tariffs

British finance minister Rachel Reeves is set to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to discuss a new economic partnership aimed at reducing tariffs. Reeves emphasizes the importance of stable trade ties with the U.S. while combating market volatility triggered by Trump's tariffs on British imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:47 IST
In a bid to strengthen economic relations, British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves announced plans to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The discussions will focus on developing a new economic partnership to alleviate the impact of tariffs on British goods imposed by former President Donald Trump.

Speaking in Parliament, Reeves highlighted the urgency of stabilizing trade ties with the U.S. to provide economic certainty for families, businesses, and investors. She reiterated that all government decisions would adhere to the country's fiscal rules, cautioning against the perils of a trade war.

Global markets experienced turmoil following the announcement of Trump's 10% tariff on most British imports and a 25% tariff on essential sectors like automotive and steel. Despite this, financial markets have shown resilience, according to Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.

