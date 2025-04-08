Reeves Pushes for Stronger UK-US Economic Ties Amid Trump Tariffs

In a bid to strengthen economic relations, British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves announced plans to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The discussions will focus on developing a new economic partnership to alleviate the impact of tariffs on British goods imposed by former President Donald Trump.

Speaking in Parliament, Reeves highlighted the urgency of stabilizing trade ties with the U.S. to provide economic certainty for families, businesses, and investors. She reiterated that all government decisions would adhere to the country's fiscal rules, cautioning against the perils of a trade war.

Global markets experienced turmoil following the announcement of Trump's 10% tariff on most British imports and a 25% tariff on essential sectors like automotive and steel. Despite this, financial markets have shown resilience, according to Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.

