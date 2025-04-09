India's Strategic Dance: Navigating Trump Tariffs with a US Trade Pact

In response to the trade disturbances incited by US President Donald Trump's recent tariffs, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced plans to pursue a bilateral trade agreement with the United States. This announcement follows sweeping import duties by the US affecting multiple countries, including India.

Positioning itself as the only nation under the Trump administration to advance this strategic approach, India aims to negotiate a trade deal by the coming fall. Jaishankar emphasized the country's proactive engagement with the US, seeking to mitigate impacts while fostering economic cooperation.

The minister acknowledged historical challenges in securing similar pacts, noting previous failed attempts during Trump's and Biden's terms. However, he highlighted the present circumstances as a catalyst for achieving a longstanding objective of a bilateral agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)