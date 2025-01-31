India's Green Energy Revolution: Critical Investments and Challenges Ahead

The Economic Survey 2024-25 underlines the urgent need for India to focus on upgrading grid infrastructure and ensuring secure sources of critical minerals, crucial for advancing its renewable energy ambitions.

The survey, presented in Parliament, acknowledges India's progress in cutting the emissions intensity of its energy consumption, thanks to renewable energy adoption and conservation measures.

Despite these achievements, significant obstacles such as energy storage challenges and critical mineral sourcing are hampering further growth. The survey stresses that reaching net zero emissions by 2070 demands innovative strategies and determined execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)