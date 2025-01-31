Left Menu

Inox Green Energy Services Swings to Profit in December Quarter

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd reported a net profit of Rs 5.19 crore for the December quarter, driven by increased income. This marks a significant turnaround from a Rs 1.35 crore loss in the same period last year. Operational income rose to Rs 73.98 crore from Rs 60.54 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:04 IST
Inox Green Energy Services Swings to Profit in December Quarter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd reported a net profit of Rs 5.19 crore for the December quarter, buoyed by a notable increase in income. This result stands in stark contrast to the Rs 1.35 crore loss posted in the same period last year, according to a recent exchange filing.

The company attributed this turnaround to a rise in operational income, which surged to Rs 73.98 crore during the October-December period of 2023-24, up from Rs 60.54 crore in the previous year.

The financial results highlight the company's improved earnings potential and operational efficiency, offering a positive outlook amid challenging market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025