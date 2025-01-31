Inox Green Energy Services Swings to Profit in December Quarter
Inox Green Energy Services Ltd reported a net profit of Rs 5.19 crore for the December quarter, driven by increased income. This marks a significant turnaround from a Rs 1.35 crore loss in the same period last year. Operational income rose to Rs 73.98 crore from Rs 60.54 crore.
Inox Green Energy Services Ltd reported a net profit of Rs 5.19 crore for the December quarter, buoyed by a notable increase in income. This result stands in stark contrast to the Rs 1.35 crore loss posted in the same period last year, according to a recent exchange filing.
The company attributed this turnaround to a rise in operational income, which surged to Rs 73.98 crore during the October-December period of 2023-24, up from Rs 60.54 crore in the previous year.
The financial results highlight the company's improved earnings potential and operational efficiency, offering a positive outlook amid challenging market conditions.
