Russia's Tanker Trouble: Unveiling An Oil Spill Crisis

The Russian government has initiated an inspection of its tanker fleet following a significant oil spill caused by two aging tankers during a storm. The Volgoneft 212 split in the Kerch Strait while Volgoneft 239 ran aground, marking one of the largest environmental disasters in the region recently.

  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian government has launched an extensive inspection initiative aimed at assessing the condition of the nation's tanker fleet following a catastrophic oil spill incident. A government official relayed this information through the state TASS news agency on Friday.

Authorities in Russia's southern Krasnodar region have declared an emergency across the entire region after oil from two aging tankers was leaked. The mishap took place during a storm in December, resulting in one of the most substantial oil spills seen in recent years.

The Volgoneft 212 tanker was split in half in the Kerch Strait, a critical juncture between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. Simultaneously, the Volgoneft 239 ran aground just 80 meters from the coastline near Taman port. Combined, these 50-year-old vessels were laden with over 9,200 metric tons of oil products.

