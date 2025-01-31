Global Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turbulence and Trade Jitters

Global stocks experienced a rise on Friday, capping off a week marked by market volatility. The boost in market sentiment was largely attributed to a strong earnings report from tech giant Apple, coupled with a stable inflation reading in the U.S.

While equity markets responded positively, currency traders braced for potential disruptions as U.S. President Donald Trump considered imposing a 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico, with a Saturday deadline looming. This decision could impact approximately $1.6 trillion in yearly trade.

Throughout the week, tech stocks saw fluctuations, influenced by earnings reports from major companies like Meta and Tesla, although Apple's forecast of robust sales growth helped revitalize investor optimism.

