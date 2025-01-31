Left Menu

Global Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turbulence and Trade Jitters

Global stocks saw gains at the end of a volatile week, fueled by Apple's positive earnings report and stable U.S. inflation figures. However, uncertainty loomed over potential U.S. tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Tech stocks showed mixed performances, impacted by various earnings reports and global trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:26 IST
Global stocks experienced a rise on Friday, capping off a week marked by market volatility. The boost in market sentiment was largely attributed to a strong earnings report from tech giant Apple, coupled with a stable inflation reading in the U.S.

While equity markets responded positively, currency traders braced for potential disruptions as U.S. President Donald Trump considered imposing a 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico, with a Saturday deadline looming. This decision could impact approximately $1.6 trillion in yearly trade.

Throughout the week, tech stocks saw fluctuations, influenced by earnings reports from major companies like Meta and Tesla, although Apple's forecast of robust sales growth helped revitalize investor optimism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

