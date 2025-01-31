ONGC's Profit Slump Amid Lower Crude Prices: A Production Perspective

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has reported a significant drop of 16.7% in its third-quarter net profit, attributed to diminished crude oil prices. The firm's standalone net profit was Rs 8,240 crore for the October-December 2024 period, compared to Rs 9,892 crore during the same time in the previous year.

For the crude oil it produces, ONGC realized USD 72.57 per barrel, which is a noticeable decrease from the previous year's USD 81.13 per barrel. Despite the financial downturn, ONGC has managed to maintain an upward trend in crude oil production, noting a 2.2% growth in Q3 FY25 over the same period last fiscal year.

Major strides in natural gas production were also recorded, with a slight increase to 4.978 billion cubic meters. Additionally, ONGC announced exciting developments in their explorations, with seven discoveries in the current fiscal year. The company approved a second interim dividend payout, highlighting its dedication to shareholder value.

