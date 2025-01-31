Left Menu

ONGC's Profit Slump Amid Lower Crude Prices: A Production Perspective

State-owned ONGC reported a 16.7% drop in Q3 net profit due to lower crude oil prices, realizing USD 72.57 per barrel versus USD 81.13 the previous year. Despite this, ONGC maintained production growth in crude oil and natural gas. Seven new oil and gas discoveries were made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:49 IST
ONGC's Profit Slump Amid Lower Crude Prices: A Production Perspective
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has reported a significant drop of 16.7% in its third-quarter net profit, attributed to diminished crude oil prices. The firm's standalone net profit was Rs 8,240 crore for the October-December 2024 period, compared to Rs 9,892 crore during the same time in the previous year.

For the crude oil it produces, ONGC realized USD 72.57 per barrel, which is a noticeable decrease from the previous year's USD 81.13 per barrel. Despite the financial downturn, ONGC has managed to maintain an upward trend in crude oil production, noting a 2.2% growth in Q3 FY25 over the same period last fiscal year.

Major strides in natural gas production were also recorded, with a slight increase to 4.978 billion cubic meters. Additionally, ONGC announced exciting developments in their explorations, with seven discoveries in the current fiscal year. The company approved a second interim dividend payout, highlighting its dedication to shareholder value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025