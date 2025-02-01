Guyana's Bold Energy Expansion: New Licenses for Oil and Gas Ventures

In a significant move for its energy sector, Guyana's government has announced plans to issue two licenses for oil and gas projects this year. The first license pertains to Exxon Mobil's seventh development in the country, known as Hammerhead, marking a critical step in the nation's burgeoning oil industry.

The second license represents a pivotal moment as it will be the country's first natural gas development project. Energy Minister Vickram Bharrat disclosed this information to Parliament, underscoring the government's strategic focus on diversifying its energy resources.

The natural gas venture, conditional upon approval for collaboration between Exxon and Fulcrum LNG, aims at ambitious goals, including the potential for liquefied natural gas exports. These licensing plans are a part of Guyana's 2025 public budget, illustrating a long-term vision for economic growth and energy independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)