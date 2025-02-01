Left Menu

Guyana's Bold Energy Expansion: New Licenses for Oil and Gas Ventures

Guyana is set to award two crucial licenses for oil and gas projects. One aims at Exxon Mobil's seventh development, Hammerhead, while the other marks the nation's inaugural natural gas venture. These plans are embedded in the 2025 budget, contingent on collaboration with Fulcrum LNG.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Georgetown | Updated: 01-02-2025 04:58 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 04:58 IST
Guyana's Bold Energy Expansion: New Licenses for Oil and Gas Ventures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Guyana

In a significant move for its energy sector, Guyana's government has announced plans to issue two licenses for oil and gas projects this year. The first license pertains to Exxon Mobil's seventh development in the country, known as Hammerhead, marking a critical step in the nation's burgeoning oil industry.

The second license represents a pivotal moment as it will be the country's first natural gas development project. Energy Minister Vickram Bharrat disclosed this information to Parliament, underscoring the government's strategic focus on diversifying its energy resources.

The natural gas venture, conditional upon approval for collaboration between Exxon and Fulcrum LNG, aims at ambitious goals, including the potential for liquefied natural gas exports. These licensing plans are a part of Guyana's 2025 public budget, illustrating a long-term vision for economic growth and energy independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025